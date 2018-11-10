North Tulsa school builds playground in one day

TULSA -- It takes a village, and today 200 volunteers from the community came together to build a North Tulsa school's first playground.

"It’s been a long time coming, and we’ve been building to this point and talking about it for a long time," said Clevetta Gray, Principal at Drexel Academy.

200 volunteers put their words into action by building a playground from the ground up.

"For our community it’s very vital for our kids to get that outdoor activity," said Donterrio Marzett, parent and volunteer.

Drexel Academy students only had ropes and a jungle gym before the school partnered with a nonprofit called KaBOOM! plus volunteers from QuikTrip and Keurig Dr Pepper, to bring the kids' imagination of the perfect playground to life.

"They get to see their drawings and their pictures into reality, it’s going to be really a great sight to see," said Marzett.

They started at 8:30 Friday morning, worked nonstop while the kids went on a field trip, and by 3 p.m. they had the big reveal to the students.

"He’s been talking my ear off about the playground, he’s been talking my ear off about the field trip that they have today so that we can build the playground so I think he’s going to be really excited when he sees it," said Marzett.

What makes school leaders as happy as the kids faces, is seeing it all come together with the help of the community.

"It was a sea of green and I teared up because it was so exciting," said Principal Gray.

The kids have to wait until Tuesday to play on the equipment to give it time to set.

