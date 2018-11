TULSA -- School leaders at Drexel Academy have the equipment ready to build the school's first playground, but they need the community's help putting it together.

Drexel Academy has been open for three years, but this elementary school is missing something.

"So many times I'd pick my girls up and they would say how much they wish they had a playground," said Marquetta Finley, a parent of two students at Drexel Academy.

Principal Clevetta Gray has spent her first year at the school working on a grant with a national non-profit called KaBOOM! to get the students a real playground.

"They have like two pieces of equipment, couple of ropes, and just a jungle gym type, and that's it!" said Principal Gray.

They're in the final stretch, but the organization has strict rules. There needs to be 200 volunteers to build the playground, and it has to be done in one day.

"It feels exciting and it happens next Friday and I'm so glad that we made it," said Principal Gray.

Students chose the design of the playground which comes with a slide, monkey bars, a life-sized connect four, a chalkboard, and much more.

"Kids need to be moving and playing to stay healthy so it's really important," said Finley.

Sponsors for the playground are supplying about 75 volunteers, but the school is still about 60 volunteers short, and they're asking for help.

"If you do things for children that is the best gift you could give to anybody," said Principal Gray.

The school needs 30 volunteers to come to "Prep Day" on Wednesday November 7th, and 200 volunteers on "Build Day" Friday November 9th. You can call the school at (918) 986-9599 to sign up.

