North Tulsa home destroyed by large fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire in an abandoned house early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived in the 3100 block of East Latimer Street around 2:30am and found flames shooting from the roof of the two-story home.

Fire officials said the home was empty when they arrived, but they did have a bit of a scare at first.

The initial 911 caller said someone was inside when the fire started.

Firefighters searched the home but didn't find anyone.

Crews said the heat and humidity overnight made the fire more difficult to fight.

No injuries were reported.

