North Tulsa gets new Thunder basketball court

TULSA -- A north Tulsa group got a brand new basketball court with the Thunder's logo in the center.

YouthWorks won a contest hosted by US Cellular and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were one of 70 groups to send in a video application about their organization

The leader said when he told the kids they won, they were all in tears.

"They really had a compelling story on how they reach out in the community and the things they do outside of the organization and the mission and what Tulsa YouthWorks does," Jeff Heeley, director of sales for US Cellular, said.

Friday morning, the Thunder brought Rumble, the Thunder Girls and the Storm Chasers and cut the ribbon.

The kids had a chance to play for the first time on the court Friday morning.

The court they had previously was destroyed in a storm.

<p><em><strong>Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.</strong></em></p><p>Download our free app for <a href="http://bit.ly/2wfyiphoneapp" target="_blank">Apple</a> and <a href="http://bit.ly/kjrhandroid" target="_blank">Android</a> and <a href="http://amzn.to/1dLTWVt" target="_blank">Kindle</a> devices.</p><p>Sign up for <a href="http://www.kjrh.com/account/manage-email-preferences" target="_blank">newsletters emailed to your inbox.</a> Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.</p><p><em><a href="https://twitter.com/KJRH2HD" target="_blank">Follow us on Twitter</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="http://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.html?screen_name=KJRH2HD" style="width:300px; height:30px;"></iframe></p><p><em><a href="https://www.facebook.com/kjrhtv" target="_blank">Like us on Facebook</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="//www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fkjrhtv&width&layout=standard&action=like&show_faces=true&share=true&height=80" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; height:80px;"></iframe></p><p> </p>