North Mabee Boys and Girls Club opens new STEAMM Lab

TULSA, Okla. — Kids who go to the North Mabee Boys and Girls Club will be walking into a new lab this season.

Today, the Salvation Army and Boy’s and Girl’s Club had a ribbon cutting for a new STEAMM lab.

Inside the lab, there are more than 500 hundred STEAMM projects for different learning levels and paths.

The kids can learn how to code, explore solar energy, and program robotics.

“We have a 3D printer in there,” says Maj. Carlyle Gargis. “They also have some wood cutting. That works through a computer program where they can cut and design wood ornaments.”

Latrice Fowlkes has been with the Boy’s and Girl’s Club for 30 years

“I started coming here as a youth myself,” says Fowlkes. “I came up with a friend on 'quarter day' and was hooked ever since. I started working as a teenager.”

Latrice says over the years the Boy’s and Girl’s Club and its programs have grown and evolved.

She says the new technology is the kids’ favorite part of the lab.

“Cell phones are a hit, so if we can pull them away from their cell phones and get them with some hands-on technology at some point, that’s a plus.”

