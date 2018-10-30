Norman woman drives to Texas each week to teach



An Oklahoma teacher is taking her skills to Texas.

She takes the three-hour drive from Norman to Frisco, Texas – more than 340 miles round trip – every week.

She says she took the job because pay there is $20,000 more.

“I'm where I need to be because it's meeting my needs, but I do have hope for a brighter future of Oklahoma and the children… it's not fair to them what's happening.”

She made the switch shortly after the Oklahoma teacher walkout in April because her two sons are in college and the pay outweighs the commute.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: