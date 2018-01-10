Norman Police: Active shooter suspect in custody, one hurt

NORMAN, Okla. -- Norman Police say a suspected shooter is in custody near the airport and one victim is being treated.

About 2:45 p.m. Norman Police sent out an alert saying there was an active shooter situation in the 2200 block of Industrial Blvd.

They quickly had the scene contained.

