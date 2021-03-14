Norman Lady Tigers respond to announcer's racial remarks

TULSA, Okla. — The Norman Lady Tigers Basketball team took home the title of State Champs after defeating the Bixby Lady Spartans at the Mabee Center.

The team celebrated the big victory just days after an announcer made racial slurs towards the team during a game earlier in the week while they took a knee during the National Anthem, before the game.

"Yeah, we were all very excited for it, of course it’s a state championship game, we just had the mindset to come and work hard not focus on any outside things and I think that’s what we did,” said Chantae Embry, one of the players for the Lady Tigers.

Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols also expressed his disappointment towards the remarks made against the team, telling 2 Works for You he felt disgusted and angry.

“It’s pretty unfortunate that a new announcer would use that kind of language given the fact that black athletes have contributed so much to this state and what the state has done athletically over the years,” Monroe Nichols, Oklahoma State Representative (D) said.

He not only called on Oklahomans to recognize acts of racism, but also asking them to speak up when them.

“We are at an influx point in our country’s history where it’s not good enough you know to 'not be racist', we’re at an influx point where it’s important for us to be anti-racist, which means we have to take that additional step," Nichols said.

Meanwhile, coach Neal told 2 Works for You he loves his team and he is choosing to block out all the noise to soak in the victory.

“We just want to enjoy this moment, concentrate on this moment, and go throw water on each other right now," Neal said.

A victory that Nichols said gives the state and country a powerful message.

"The team there at Norman have proven to the entire country that you can be a champion in multiple ways, and I just think it’s a great thing for the state of Oklahoma," Nichols said.

