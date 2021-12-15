Nonprofit providing supplies to educators break ground on permanent facility

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Pencil Box, a nonprofit helping provide students and teachers with school supplies, will soon have a permanent home.

In 2015, Pencil Box started providing school supplies to students in need in Tulsa County. Now 6 years later, they are creating their permanent home.

What started around the Pencil Box founder’s dining room table and moved around from place to place is now going to have a stable home in the community.

And one that will help fit the needs of their mission.

“Our mission is to support students and teachers in the Tulsa community school districts by giving them school supplies that they need to complete their mission and their work,” Bryan Miles, the Pencil Box Board President, said.

Kelci Stansbury is a visual arts teacher at Kerr Elementary School.

She says through the pandemic she realized how needed school supplies were for her students.

“Just them having access to paper was wild," Stansbury said. "So we had students being really resourceful and they would use the back of McDonald's bags, really just whatever they could get their hands on to make sure that they could get their school work done.”

And the support she has received from pencil box has made a big difference.

“This allows our kids to be successful so they have the things they need when they need them.”

They demolished one building to create their permanent home at 25th and Southwest Boulevard.

“It’s really nice and really refreshing to have our own spot,” Miles said.

Construction should be complete by summer next year.

