Nonprofit helps men who are recovering from addiction

TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is working to help those recovering from addiction, transition into a new chapter.

Sangha is a sober living house for men who are overcoming addiction. The organization has three houses across Tulsa, and it gives the men a stable environment, as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives, without drugs or alcohol.

Aaron McCarty is from McAlester and currently lives in Tulsa. Like millions of Americans, at one point McCarty struggled with addiction.

“I pretty much ended up homeless," McCarty said. "Like I said I had been successful. I had a great marriage. Kids. A great job."

On Sunday, McCarty celebrated one year of sobriety. Now, he's helping others in recovery.

He’s a house leader at one of Sangha’s sober houses here in Tulsa. There are 12 residents in his house — all on the same path to recovery.

Marcus Abernathy founded Sangha in 2018 after his own personal experiences. Residents will live in one of the Sangha houses between 90 days and six months. Housing is free, which allows the residents to save up money for when they move out. Sangha also provides the residents with programming and mentors.

“Sometimes in the depths of addiction we lose our identity,” says Abernathy. “So, we are trying to figure out who we are again, and the best way to figure out who you are in sobriety or recovery is to join the community of other people in recovery.”

McCarty will leave the Sangha house in April to start a new chapter in his own apartment. He says for those looking towards the road to recovery, it’s never too late.

“No one ever thought I would get clean,” says McCarty. “I didn’t think I’d get clean. Things finally got to a point that you never want to go back there. And so, I would just say don’t give up. Seek out help, there’s help out there.”

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit sanghatulsa.org.

