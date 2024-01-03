Nominate Green Country educators for Teacher of the Year by Jan. 12

TULSA, Okla. — The Aeros Awards of Excellence honors the top teachers in eastern Oklahoma.

This year, the awards expanded to include northeast Oklahoma and The Aeros Project hopes to have as many educators up for the award as possible.

Two awards ceremonies are planned for 2024 — one in McAlester for the southeast region on April 4 and one in Tulsa for the northeast region on April 25.

"We know that teachers work tirelessly for their students, and we are blessed with the opportunity to say thank you for their hard work," said a spokesperson for The Aeros Project.

She'll also emcee for both award ceremonies.

Merrie Palmer from Ada High School was named the 2023 Aeros Southeast Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. Palmer is a Performing Arts Teacher who turned around and grew the school's theater program, winning state and national awards.

