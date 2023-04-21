Noble family loses home in Wednesday night storm

NOBLE, Okla. — Dozens of people lost their homes Wednesday night as storms ripped through parts of our state. Hundreds of Oklahomans, now cleaning up what the storm left behind.

Shane, his wife Bekah, their two children have lived outside of Nobel in their camper for almost a year on their homestead. But after Wednesday night’s storms the life they have spent months building was instantly changed. Standerfer says the storm began with large hail. Then, the wind picked up.

He says they were in the shelter for about an hour before the worst part of the storm came through.

“We just started seeing all the wind pick up,” says Standerfer. “It sounds like a train.”

The Standerfers and another family took cover inside this storm shelter. When the storm passed, and they came outside, they found almost everything on their property destroyed.

“We opened it up and just being able to see you as far as we could… we’re like ‘oh my goodness.’”

Parts of their home scattered across the land. Their children's clothes, tangled in branches. And a bathtub blown into a tree.

“We didn’t know where our campers were.”

“To just open the door and not seeing anything in front of us was eerie.”

Right now, the Standerfers are staying in hotels and with friends. Not sure if, and when they’ll return to the homestead they were building.

But, the most important things are still standing.

