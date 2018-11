No major injuries in rollover crash on BA Expressway, police say

A rollover crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway closed down the roadway for a short time on Wednesday evening, but officers said there were no major injuries.

Tulsa police said the driver, a juvenile male, failed to realize traffic was backed up westbound on the BA at Memorial Drive and swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision.

His vehicle hit two other vehicles before it rolled.



