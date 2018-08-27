No charges filed in Pawnee County inmate death

PAWNEE COUNTY -- OSBI has recommended that no charges should be filed in the death of an inmate in the Pawnee County Jail.

Brittany Weide Deverges was found dead in a jail cell with a gun on her chest in July.

The OSBI was called in to investigate.

A member of the Pawnee County District Attorney's Office said Monday that OSBI recommend no charges should be filed against anyone in the case.

<p><em><strong>Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.</strong></em></p><p>Download our free app for <a href="http://bit.ly/2wfyiphoneapp" target="_blank">Apple</a> and <a href="http://bit.ly/kjrhandroid" target="_blank">Android</a> and <a href="http://amzn.to/1dLTWVt" target="_blank">Kindle</a> devices.</p><p>Sign up for <a href="http://www.kjrh.com/account/manage-email-preferences" target="_blank">newsletters emailed to your inbox.</a> Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.</p><p><em><a href="https://twitter.com/KJRH2HD" target="_blank">Follow us on Twitter</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="http://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.html?screen_name=KJRH2HD" style="width:300px; height:30px;"></iframe></p><p><em><a href="https://www.facebook.com/kjrhtv" target="_blank">Like us on Facebook</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="//www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fkjrhtv&width&layout=standard&action=like&show_faces=true&share=true&height=80" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; height:80px;"></iframe></p><p> </p>