NJCAA basketball tournament brings big economic impact to Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders say the National Junior College Athletic Association basketball tournament is having a major economic impact for the city.

16 teams and thousands of people are in Muskogee for the four-day tournament.

“Anytime a community our size can bring outside people in to see what we have to offer especially where it’s over multiple days where we get an economic impact to our hotels,” said Kenny Greer, who owns the BBQ restaurant Mahylon’s. “We get an economic impact to our restaurants. It means a lot to a community our size.”

As the NJCAA teams hit the court Thursday afternoon, all eyes were on their talent and the nearly $35 million facility housing the four-day tournament.

“We’re really excited about having them here in town,” said Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.

Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall was one of the forces behind the bond issue that made the Rougher Village Arena possible. With 1750 seats, Muskogee Tourism Executive Director Tammye Howell says most of those seats were full night one of the tournament.

“We anticipate those numbers to keep increasing every day,” said Tammye Howell. “It’s impactful for our community. It’s huge.”

Howell says as teams and fans stay in hotels and eat at restaurants, it’s bringing a lot of money into the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman agreed.

“We have a huge conglomeration of locally owned mom and pop restaurants,” said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. “It helps them. Clothing stores, other industries, it does wonderful things for our city.”

Mahylon’s owner Kenny Greer says he’s seen a few people from the tournament stop by. He’s thankful the city has the opportunity to showcase what it has to offer.

“That’s a blessing for a town our size to be able to host something like that,” said Greer.

Muskogee Tourism has a contract with the tournament for at least the next three years, and business owners say it’s a good thing.

“It’ll help the flow of restaurants,” said Greer. “When people come back for multiple years they’ll know where they want to stay. They’ll know where they want to eat.”

Back at the arena, Superintendent Dr. Mendenhall said students come first when it comes to the arena, but economic opportunity is still very high on the list.

“We’re looking for opportunities to host other things to bring people to Muskogee,” said Dr. Mendenhall.

