News Literacy: How 2 News covers the community

TULSA, Okla. — Viewers often ask 2 News: "Where do you get the news? How do you decide what to cover?"

As part of National News Literacy Week 2, News Oklahoma is being transparent in sharing how teams decide on the news of the day by explaining the process — from idea to newscast.

The day starts with an editorial meeting, including reporters, photographers, producers, and managers. It starts with a forecast.

"As we go through the day today, it's going to be not as cold as what we've seen recently but still cold," said Michael Seger, 2 News Oklahoma meteorologist.

Then, Managing Editor Mike Hall runs down events happening across the state, "Governor Stitt is holding a presser on record-breaking tourism numbers. That's in 45 minutes. We will roll on it."

Then, reporters pitch story ideas.

Senior Reporter Justin Ayer suggested looking into concerns over a possible lack of resources for the homeless in Muskogee during the sub-freezing temperatures. "Two different people reached out to us saying, 'Hey, where can these homeless people stay in the cold? There are no homeless shelters, and the homeless issue is growing here in the city.'"

Burglars targeting a small business in midtown Tulsa captured Reporter Alexandra Blake's attention.

"So there's a barber shop off Route 66, kind of by Tally's. Locally owned. A dad who has a family. Somebody broke in Saturday night and stole thousands of dollars of equipment," suggested Blake. "Many may not realize that the clippers they use can cost $1,000. He has agreed to an interview - and said he could today. I haven't heard back on time."

The story pitches come from viewers, emails and online searches, family, friends, and even simple observations as reporters drive through towns.

"A Tulsa woman lost 125 pounds with a non-profit organization, and she wants to share her story," said Clifton Haskin, 2 News Oklahoma reporter.

A comment made by a friend prompted anchor Karen Larsen to suggest looking into the future of Dillard's at Promenade Mall.

"I'm told that there are signs out front that say store closing and that it's going to be turned into an outlet store like the one in Bartlesville," said Larsen. A call to Dillard's corporate team later revealed the company is "restyling" the store.

Each story idea is discussed and the assignment board is reviewed for scheduled events in Tulsa and surrounding cities, the team determines what to cover.

The News Literacy Project, a national nonprofit group devoted to helping people better understand legitimate news and sources, defines newsworthiness as events and issues that are timely, important, interesting, and unique.

On this day, the 2 News team agreed Justin Ayer should head to Tahlequah to check on resources for the homeless and locate people to interview on the topic.

"The first thing I'm going to do is get in touch with some of these people who are concerned," Ayer said. "I'm probably going to make these calls as I'm driving an hour plus to Tahlequah. Go online, going to call the mayor as well as the Cherokee nation to see what kind of resources are available for these folks or if there's anything in the works."

Throughout the day, Ayer and the reporting staff stay in constant communication with the assignment desk, producers, and managers to ensure all angles are pursued and the story is fair and balanced. Once interviews are completed, the writing begins.

"I always have to remember there's 2 sides to every story," Ayer stated. "And I'm not going to air something that just has one side."

Each script is reviewed for facts and balance.

"Before our reporter's story ever hits your TV screen at home, it has gone through multiple checks and balances," said Larsen. "From the time it's written to the time it hits the air, it's gone through producers, executive producers, assistant managers, and managers. All to make sure it's accurate."

"So many checks all day, every day," said Brittany Burtscher, News Director at 2 News. "We have to be right."

While initial emails indicated there was no homeless shelter in Tahlequah, Justin Ayer's research discovered a group of volunteers teamed up with a local church to open a temporary facility. After helping a number of people with little heat in their homes, or no shelter, the volunteers told Ayer they now plan to work on developing resources for a future shelter.

"People need to trust the news," Burtscher said. "They need to trust that everything that we tell them on TV or put on our digital platforms is accurate."

At 2 News Oklahoma, we believe news is important and that Oklahomans need and want to know what's happening in their neighborhoods, communities, schools, and government. Our twice-daily editorial meetings and diligence in tracking down facts help ensure each story is accurate, fair, and balanced.

"We are there for our viewers every single day," Burtscher said. "And I want them to know that every time they turn on Channel 2, they can trust everything that we are telling them."

If a mistake is made, which has happened only a handful of times in Burtscher's career, she said firmly, "We are transparent. We tell you and correct it immediately - on air and online."

