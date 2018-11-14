Newly elected Oklahoma lawmakers help pick new leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Dozens of newly elected state legislators are helping to pick their new leaders for the upcoming session that begins in February.

In the House, the new Republican caucus on Wednesday picked Speaker of the House Charles McCall to serve another term as its top leader. McCall will be the speaker-elect until he's formally elected in January.

House Republicans also selected Rep. Harold Wright of Weatherford for another term as speaker pro tempore, the No. 2 post in the House.

House Republicans expanded their majority and now have a 76-25 advantage over Democrats. Senate Republicans have a 39-9 edge.

Newly elected members of the House will be sworn into office on Thursday, while senators are being sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

