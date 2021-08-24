New veteran center in Broken Arrow opens to the public

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow has a new veterans center. The city held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning unveiling the new facility to the community.

City leaders say it has been a long time coming for veterans here in broken arrow. The old American Legion uilding was condemned about 13 years ago and demolished soon after.

The new veterans center is next Veterans Park in Broken Arrow. Voters approved a bond in 2018 that helped pay for it. The 4,600 square foot building features offices, meeting rooms, and a catering kitchen for many of the local veteran chapters here.

Debra Wimpee, mayor of Broken Arrow, says she's glad she leads a city that supports its veterans.

“It was voted on our 2018 obligation bond and it was unanimous. The citizens knew this is exactly what we needed,” Wimpee said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, The Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Blue Star Mothers will all be able to use this building for their activities.

The city is also working on a memorial honoring veterans who suffer from PTSD called the “War at Home Memorial.” It will be right next to the center and is expected to be completed in December.

