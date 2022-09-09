New student protocols at Union High School football stadium

TULSA, Okla. — Union High School's new stadium is experiencing what the district calls "growing pains."

The district is now implementing new protocols to help with crowd control. On Friday night, Union will be taking on Jenks, and students planning on cheering on their team first need to be aware of some new rules.

School leaders say during the first home game of the season, some kids were being "disruptive and unruly." So this time around, they are designating sections for students, divided up by grade, as well as directing them to use specific entrances.

Middle schoolers will enter through the south staircase and sit on the north side of the stadium while high schoolers will do the opposite by entering the north staircase and sit on the south end.

The district hopes by designating entrance areas will help with the flow of traffic since much of the public uses the south stairwell or south ramp to enter the stadium, but that's not all.

"Our students up to grade 8, so pre-k through 8, we are going to ask that a parent or guardian be present with them to enter, and then once they get into the game we also have a middle school student section where students are allowed to sit alone," says Kenneth Moore, Union's secondary education executive director. "Parents will be present at the game so that way if we have a need to get a parent involved they will be present at the game.”

They also have an extensive administrator schedule created for admins to be around the stadium to supervise students. The goal of these protocols is to enhance the fan experience.

The rules start Friday night.

Union versus Jenks is our 2 News Friday Night Live game of the week. Our team will be out tailgating starting at 5 and kick-off is at 7 p.m.

