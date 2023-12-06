New senior center to offer health, recreation programs

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will soon get a new senior center in Midtown. The center will feature a whole range of services, providing seniors with activities and opportunities to socialize.

Eileen Bradshaw, the CEO of the nonprofit LIFE Senior Services, told 2 News Oklahoma this new facility will serve as an all-in-one center for senior care, a place where families can find programs ranging from recreation to health care.

"This facility will bring together multiple programs of life senior services, give seniors in Tulsa a real hub for community," said Bradshaw.

"We'll have an Active Senior Center — complete with a performance space, art studio, pickleball courts," she said. "It's really going to be a wonderful place for seniors to come connect with each other and have fun activities."

In terms of health care, LIFE's Adult Day Health Center can be found at this new location, called the Roma Berry Center for Seniors. Bradshaw said it will provide safe care and activities for those who benefit from not being alone during the day but who wish to live at home.

The facility will also house its PAICE clinic — which stands for Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. It will provide comprehensive medical care, transportation, and wrap-around services to about 225 seniors.

​"This is a big deal for LIFE Senior Services, and I think it's a big deal for Tulsa," Bradshaw noted. "Seniors are a rapidly growing percentage of our city's population, and we have services located all over the city, and this will bring those services together. People can come in and kind of do one-stop shopping."

The facility can be found in Midtown at 4921 South 72nd East Avenue. That's near 51st Street South and South Sheridan Road.

"We've been working on this project for over a year," said Bradshaw. "You can hear construction, see the trucks, and we're hopefully wrapping up to open up in early January."

