New resource to help people fight opioid addiction opens in Claremore

Claremore, OKLA - The fight against opioid addiction is getting a much needed resource in Green Country.

"When you’ve lived a certain way for a period of time, it’s so easy to fall back in," said Charly Jo Woods, a recovering opioid addict.

Now clean 4 and a half years, Woods works as a barista at She Brews and serves in her church at every opportunity.

"I just give God all the glory for my recovery," Woods said.

Woods became addicted to opioids like Xanax after having surgery on her arm.

Her road to recovery wasn’t traveled alone and she thinks having help along the way is vital.

"I just think the more resources people have the better chance for success," Woods said.

A new clinic in Claremore, Groups: Recover Together, is aiming to be that resource to give people a better shot at life.

"We provide group therapy with medication assisted treatment, care management and case management services," Shelly Cantor, Addictions and Mental Health Therapist at Groups, Recover Together, said.

Cantor said they hope to provide a healthy and compassionate environment for their members.

"The members in the group help them stay accountable but also give that mutual, unconditional support that they may be lacking," Cantor said.

And Woods hope for others is simple.

"That they will not give up," Woods said. "That they will stay the course. That they won’t let their past hold them back."

If you need help, the toll-free hotline is 1-800-683-8313.

