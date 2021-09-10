New pesticide approved to be used in feral hog population control

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new pesticide is now available to farmers to help them fight against feral hogs.

On Aug. 5, HogStop Oral Contraceptive Formulation was registered with the Oklahoma Dept. of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry.

HogStop claims to decrease the fertility of male feral hogs within five days of consumption and maintained for at least 30 days after five feedings. HogStop is stated to be a non-fatal bait and will not kill hogs or non-target animals upon consumption.

“We are excited to be able to offer HogStop as an option to our farmers and ranchers,” said Secretary Blayne Arthur. “This product offers a new way for Oklahomans to partner with our team as we work to protect farmland and eliminate the feral hog population within our state.”

HogStop should only be used in hog feeders with a minimum of 17 lbs. total lid weight to limit interaction with non-target animals. Feeders should be checked every two to four days to monitor the consumption of bait and replenish as needed. For best results, bait should be made available to hogs continuously.

HogStop may be harmful to humans if swallowed and dust from the bait may cause eye or respiratory irritation. Gloves should be worn when handling the substance. Feral hogs affected by HogStop have no additional health risks if consumed by humans.

HogStop is available to be purchased online at Hi-Pro Feeds or anywhere where Hi-Pro Feeds are sold.

Producers in need of additional assistance with feral hog herd management, contact the Wildlife Services Division by calling (405) 521-4039 or emailing scott.a.alls@usda.gov.

