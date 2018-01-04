New owner taking over 109-year old Sand Springs Flowers

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- The 109-year old Sand Springs Flowers will not close its doors after all.

Jessica Hendricks said she saw the story 2 Works For You aired in December about the shop closing.

"I didn't realize it had such history in it and it was started so long ago," Hendricks said.

She looked on local message boards and saw how upset people in the community were about the florist closing.

Hendricks said she text her husband the day the story aired saying, "Hey. Do you want to buy a flower shop?" She said he replied, "Go for it."

The mother and elementary school secretary called the owner the next day and told her she wanted to buy it.

"I can't sleep at night, because I am so excited," Hendricks said. "I have all these ideas and things I want to put into place."

One of the things she is putting into place is her team, to make the transition as seamless as possible. She is bringing in a florist who worked in Bristow for years and two friends of hers. One is a recent breast cancer survivor.

"We want to keep the tradition alive and keep things the same but we want to add some things to it to mek it my own and make it special and kind of make it go above and beyond," Hendricks said.

In the meantime, she is taking notes from the current employees and owner. She is learning about flower design and the daily operations.

She does plan to add to the florist.

"I want to open it up to kind of a venue for parties, birthday parties or things like that," Hendricks said. "We don't have a lot of that in Sand Springs and I want to offer that."

One thing Hendricks does not plan to change is the dedication to customers.

"We are very invested in Sand Springs and in the community and we want Sand Springs to know that we are so happy to be continuing this tradition," Hendricks said.

Sand Springs Flowers will close under its current ownership on Jan. 12. Hendricks will reopen it on Jan. 15 under the same name.

Click here to read the previous story about Sand Springs Flowers.

