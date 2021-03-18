New online directory highlights Black owned businesses in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new online tool is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses in Tulsa.

Tulsa Area United Way, YWCA Tulsa, Greenwood Ave, Greenwood Rising, and Fulton Street Books and Coffee worked together to launch an online directory of Black-owned businesses.

"Commerce must flow throughout Tulsa so that all community members flourish and thrive," said Alison Anthony, President, and CEO, TAUW. "Through a variety of avenues, we will be reminding business leaders that our city is a great source of diverse suppliers for corporations."

"Our goal is to invest back into the community in tangible ways, and the Tulsa Black-Owned Business Directory is an important step in this work. Businesses and individuals who are looking for a way to invest in equity in our community will find this a useful resource," said Julie Davis, CEO, YWCA Tulsa.

The directory is just part of the ways planned to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Fulton Street Books initially launched the guide in February for Black History Month.

The directory is available at the YWCA website and later this month on a new website: www.buyblacktulsa.com. Soon printed versions will also be available.

