New Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt names 9 members of transition team

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's newly elected governor is naming several prominent GOP-connected business people and other professionals to lead his transition team as he prepares to take office in January.

Republican mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday the names of nine members of his transition team that he's dubbed "Oklahoma's Turnaround Team." The group will be led by Norman attorney Marc Nuttle, a longtime Republican Party insider.

Other members of the team include Oklahoma's current Labor Commissioner Melissa Houston, a former chief of staff to ex-Attorney General Scott Pruitt, and former state Sen. Mike Mazzei, a top finance policy adviser for Senate Republicans during his 12 years in office.

Longtime Republican Party leader Matt Pinnell, the lieutenant governor-elect, and several members of Stitt's campaign team also were named to the panel.

