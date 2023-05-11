New Obama Foundation initiative to provide more support to young men of color in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Obama Foundation program named Tulsa one of four model communities for an initiative that would expand evidence-based practices and impact communities across the country.

The program is My Brother's Keeper Alliance, and it highlights six life milestones that research shows are especially predictive of later success and where interventions can have the greatest impact.

“In 2014, in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s death, I challenged every community in the country to implement strategies to help boys and young men of color,” President Obama said. “Today, I’m proud to see the incredible impact My Brother’s Keeper Alliance communities are having – helping hundreds of community leaders across the country solve problems for the next generation. Thanks to the tireless efforts of MBK communities, cities like Tulsa have changed the odds – creating opportunities for our young people to achieve their full potential. The MBK Model Communities initiative represents the next phase of the MBK Alliance’s work to help communities take on their biggest challenges – and I look forward to continuing this work alongside them for years to come.”

Tulsa was selected from hundreds of communities that have an evidence-based track record of success in positively shifting outcomes for boys and young men of color.

"I am incredibly proud of Tulsa's selection as an MBK Model Community,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I want to thank the Obama Foundation for this recognition, which is a testament to our city's commitment to ensuring that every child has a healthy start and is ready to learn when they enter school. In Tulsa, we believe that investing in our youth is one of the most important things we can do for our city's future, and we will continue to work tirelessly to create opportunities and provide resources to support their success. Our goal is a city where every child has an equal opportunity for a great life.”

