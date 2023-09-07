New “neighborhood hotel and rooftop restaurant” opens in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The building, located at 1840 S. Boulder, was originally built in 1953 and has sat empty for many years. Brut Hotel in downtown Tulsa is named after the style of architecture that emerged at the time, called Brutalist.

“Steel was very expensive at the time and concrete was the next best thing to use,” said Kimberly Honea, Vice President of Marketing and Development. “Brutalism in French is Beton Brut, which means raw concrete.”

Local developers have spent the last three years revamping the site, which was last used as an apartment complex, and are ready to show Tulsa what it has to offer when it opens Friday, September 8.

Honea says the renovated interior is soft and designed with a relaxation vibe in mind.

“So when you see the stoic, masculine outside, you come in and the juxtaposition is plants and soft wood tones.”

The opening has been at least three years in the making. Honea blames typical pandemic-related costs and delays.

The ninth floor has breathtaking views with rooftop dining. The restaurant, Soma, serves everything from vegan to steak. Honea says they consider Brut a “neighborhood hotel” and want to be involved in the community.

“We want to have live music events, fashion shows, art walks, yoga and meditation,” said Honea. She said they plan to have yoga in the next two weeks.

Each guest room is named with a local tie. The McGee Room is named after a woman who was instrumental to the design of the neighborhood. It also surprisingly has a hammock inside of it.

There’s also a Crybaby Room with views of the Tulsa Tough-famed “Cry Baby Hill” route and art of the event submitted by an artist from a social media contest the hotel held.

It’s a perfect place to retreat after a day like that, and there are in-room spa options as well.

Sharp Development is behind the project. David Sharp and his company have bought and revamped dozens of properties in downtown Tulsa over the years.

