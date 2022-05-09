New mixed-use development coming to Downtown Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby leaders have announced a new building to be known as “Iconik” is coming soon to its downtown area. The building will be a mixed-use space and it’s said the Iconik will be the largest development in Downtown Bixby’s history.

It will be located north of Bixby's City Hall along 151st street near Memorial. As soon as early fall construction will begin on the 4-story building which will house luxury apartments, retail space and parking.

Bixby city leaders are working to revitalize its Downtown River District.

With a new development known as “Iconik” soon to become part of downtown, the owner of Scott’s Hamburgers, Grant Sullivan, is looking forward to seeing what it can do for the area.

“You look down here now and there’s cars everywhere. A few years ago maybe not as many and it just continues to grow. So I feel like it’s going to fit in to what we are trying to do,” Sullivan said.

This $30 million project will create 150 luxury apartments with amenities, 300 public parking spots, and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

The Bixby City Manager Jared Cottle says the project will partially be funded by a TIF district.

“It allows those tax dollars which are currently nonexistent then to go toward portions of the project that investors and developers may not otherwise be incentivized to develop which is parking and we do need that downtown," Cottle said. "So this project helps fund that addition parking for this TIF which then benefits all of downtown.”

In the rendering of the building you don’t see parking. That’s because it was important to those working on the project to hide it.

“If you could imagine a parking garage with the develop of the apartments and the commercial retail wrapped around the outside of the parking garage, that’s essentially what we got,” Cottle said.

Parking is something the owner of Scott’s Hamburgers says is needed with the growth happening in Downtown Bixby.

He feel’s this project will complement the area.

“If you haven’t been into the Downtown Bixby area in a while, come see this Downtown River District look around and see the money and investment people are putting into it. I think you’ll find some good things to be a part of down here and enjoy,” Sullivan said.

Precision equity, the owners of the building, say they’ve already received a lot of interest in the retail space.

The development of “Iconik” is expected to be complete in 16 to 24 months.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --