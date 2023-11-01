New 'Kasey Alert' system goes in effect

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma's new Kasey Alert system is now up and running.

The system is named after Kasey Russell, a 29-year-old Cherokee Nation Citizen who disappeared in 2016. His remains were found in 2022.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will implement the public alert system. A Kasey Alert will notify of those between 18 and 59 believed to be abducted, bridging the gap between Amber and Silver Alerts.

"This law will enable speed to attach to these situations, by empowering the public and empowering law enforcement," said Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

The new alerts will detail the missing person's information and known circumstances surrounding the disappearance. When the case involves a Native American, tribal authority contact information will be included.

"I would like to thank the grassroots efforts of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women organization, tribal programs, loved ones and their families who raised awareness, advocated for change, and educated the public," said Rep. Ken Luttrell in a press release.

On Wednesday, state leaders, tribal members, and families of missing Native Americans met to celebrate the new system.



"Kasey would be really honored to know, that because of him, everybody is here," said Annetta Russell, mother to Kasey.

Aubrey Dameron's uncle, Christian Fencer, wants more awareness of the missing persons disparity in the Native community.

Christian Fencer, uncle to missing Aubrey Dameron, wants more awareness about the disproportionate number of disappearances within Indigenous communities.



"She wasn’t the first, she’s not going to be the last. We continue to make noise because that’s what we have to do in order to be heard. We can’t sit silent," said Fencer.

