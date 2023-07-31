New group home opening for homeless girls in Tulsa

Teens Excelling Beyond, a Tulsa foundation, is hoping to fill a need in our community by opening a group home for homeless teen girls.

Founder Cassandra Prear worked tirelessly to turn her childhood home into a safe space for teens in our community.

“You’re safe here so this is where it starts,” said Cassandra Prear. “The healing starts here.”

Prear says the group home will house five girls ages 10 to 13. It’s a passion project that finally became reality.

“I’m going to live the rest of my life pouring into these girls because I know what it looks like and feels like not to move forward,” said Prear.

Prear is the founder of Teens Excelling Beyond Foundation and for years has been empowering teen girls. This group home is the next step. Along with a safe place to stay, the girls will get therapy, lessons in leadership, and counseling on how to move forward from trauma.

“What we’re doing is getting to the root of the problem,” said Prear. “We’re addressing that. That’s our focus is restoring hope in our community one teen girl at a time.”

2 News reported Housing Solutions’ annual Point in Time report in 2020 showed 22% of people with no place to go where youth.

“It’s a great need,” said Prear.

Prear says she wants to do her part to tackle this need while also uplifting her community.

“Open up a house where you can pour into these girls, love them unconditionally, and show them the right way,” said Prear.

She also hopes to open a second home for older teen girls. The ribbon cutting for the home is on Saturday. They plan to move girls in by the end of August.

