New federal tobacco warning signs pop up in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — New signs are popping up at Tulsa gas stations after federal courts ordered tobacco manufacturers to display warning signs.

220,000 retailers carrying tobacco throughout the U.S. must display them in their stores.

These corrective messages include 17 different warnings about smoking's health risks.

These new notices can be seen throughout Tulsa, from locally owned shops to major chains like QuikTrip and Kum and Go.

Tim Maxville of Sand Springs didn't notice the signs until pointed out.

“I don’t think its gonna stop or hinder me from buying cigarettes" said Maxville. "I’m an adult, making my own choice, a the little sign is not gonna help or hurt me."

The signs started hanging up in July, and will continue through September.

Charlie Gage, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association of Oklahoma, supports the signs. He also hopes lawmakers don't become complacent.

"More needs to be done to hold retailers accountable" Gagen said. "We would encourage lawmakers to do more.

The signs must remain posted through June 2025.

