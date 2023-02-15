New comedy talk show hopes to engage families in pop culture, entertainment

TULSA, Okla. — Actress and comedian Heather Brooker just launched a new family-friendly pop culture and entertainment talk show called, Brooker Family POPcast. The former Tulsan will host the weekly show alongside her husband Chris, and 9-year-old daughter Channing. The Brookers hope to fill a void in digital content for families that both parents and kids can enjoy together.

“There isn’t anything like this out there for families,” Brooker said. “We have unfiltered conversations about what TV shows and movies we enjoy, what’s trending on TikTok and in music. Most comedy and pop culture shows are focused on adult humor. And most shows for kids are focused on storytelling and education. BFP is the best of both worlds.”

In addition to being a standup comedian, Heather is also a freelance entertainment reporter for KRJH and a graduate of Oklahoma State University School of Journalism and Broadcasting. She has made a name for herself in Hollywood, appearing in over 40 films and television shows like “The Office,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Mindy Project.”

>> YOUTUBE: Brooker Family POPcast | Welcome to our show!

Chris Brooker also has Oklahoma roots. He's an avid comic book fan, loves all things Marvel and DC and says he will gladly tell you his thoughts on each of their new projects. He is also a former radio DJ who worked at Z104.5 The Edge. But his passion for music began as the music director for KSPI in Stillwater, back when it was known as alternative rock station “The Spy.” He has a segment in the Brooker Family POPcast called “Brooker Beats.”

“Music is such a huge part of our lives. I want to introduce our viewers to new music and shed new light on artists I grew up enjoying,” Chris Brooker said.

What makes this show unique is the contributions of 9-year-old Channing Brooker, also an actress. She weighs in on her favorite subjects in a segment called “Chansplaining,” where she attempts to enlighten her parents on the latest video games or what she’s learning in school.

“In our first 2 episodes I learned more about Roblox and gray wolves than I ever thought I would need to know thanks to Channing,” Heather said. “It’s been such a great conversation starter for us and I think it could inspire other parents to talk about pop culture topics with their kids too.”

BFP’s “What’s Poppin’” segment will tackle some hot topics and trends. The show will also have guest interviews with actors, comedians, and musicians. Currently you can watch the show through Apple TV by searching Brooker Family POPcast, or on Spotify. You can also listen to the audio only podcast version on every major podcast player and watch highlights of the episode on YouTube.

Follow the Brookers on social media to keep up with their lives in real time and visit the show website, brookerfamilypopcast.com.

