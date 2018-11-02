New class of Tulsa fire cadets graduate

The Tulsa Fire Department welcoming a new group of heroes.

Family and friends celebrated as their loved ones from the Tulsa Fire Academy Class 105 graduated on Thursday.

Graduates we talked to said it was a long road to go down, but they are grateful for the growth opportunity.

“It showed me a lot..... through this process,” firefighter Tanner DiMarco said.

They also found out where they would be stationed as well.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: