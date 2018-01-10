TULSA -- A Tulsa woman says her dog was stolen, but the neighbor who took it is not giving it back.

Robin Ray said, “They just made a decision that they assumed he was homeless and decided to do something with him.”

For the past four months, the young Australian shepherd would roam around her neighborhood. Neighbors fed the dog and gave him shelter until Ray decided she would take the dog in permanently.

She explained, “It got cold. I took him in. He was in my home three or four nights.”



Ray says she let him out to use the bathroom Saturday, then he was gone. All that was left was Royce Ellington’s business card.



She said, “I called him. I asked him to bring the dog back. He said that he would.”

Ellington explained, “I asked her if she had papers on the dog. No. I asked her if she had a license for the dog. No. I asked her if she took the dog to the vet. No. It’s just a neighborhood dog.”

Ellington says he and his wife, who live a block away, were concerned about the dog and knocked on doors, asking if anyone knew who the owner was. They say neighbors said it was a stray.

Ray said, “They didn’t knock on my door. I’m right here. I don’t work. I’m disabled. I’m retired.”

Ellington added, “Most people would believe the dog should be in a good home, not roaming in the middle of the street.”

That’s why Ellington gave the dog to his handicapped brother in Collinsville, saying “Everything is fine. The dog’s happy. My brothers happy.”

But Ray is not happy and says she’s still the dog’s rightful adoptive owner. “What he did was wrong. You shouldn’t go into anyone’s neighborhood and remove their pets when you don’t know whose they are. That dog was took care of.”



But not matter who the dog ends up with, everyone can agree on one thing.

Ellington says, “The dog is not roaming the street in the cold looking for food and shelter. That’s the main thing.”

