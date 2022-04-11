Neighbors put up blue ribbons to support TPD

TUSLA, Okla — Residents in a Tulsa neighborhood are showing their support for local law enforcement.

When you drive down 36th street in Tulsa, you may notice blue ribbons.

A woman we spoke with say these ribbons, are a sign of support for Tulsa police.

“It was really just our neighborhood, our alert neighbor program just coming together saying, let's do this. So that’s what we did,” says Jennifer Harmon.

Harmon says she and some of her fellow neighbors in the alert neighborhood program started putting the ribbons up last summer.

“Within a day after Sgt. Johnson's murder and the shooting of Officer Zarkeshan, there were neighbors who wanted to put them up on their house and on their mailbox. So someone came up with the idea, why don’t we just line 36th. That way they would be continuous and law enforcement travel this street often. So that way they might see them.”

Recently, she and her neighbors went back out to 36th street to spruce up the ribbons and replace the tattered ones.

Harmon says putting up the ribbons across Midtown has been a group effort.

“Some neighbors bought the ribbon, some of us covered an area west of Harvard. And a small group covered 36th.”

“There are not many opportunities on the daily to be able to show your support or express your gratitude with our law enforcement and certainly in a tragic situation, it’s warranted.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --