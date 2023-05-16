Neighbors oppose Sand Springs RV Park proposal

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Dozens of Sand Springs homeowners signed a petition to stop a proposed development. They say they don’t want a new RV Park near their homes.

“I don’t think that’s a good spot for it,” said Cathey Williams. “It’s just not.”

Cathey Williams has lived in the Country Meadows Estates for more than 30 years. It’s near the proposed site for a new RV Park.

“We all have acre lots,” said Williams. “We don’t need 15 to 20 RVs per acre right out our backdoor.”

The proposed site is 8.79 acres of undeveloped land that sits on South 209th West Avenue near Highway 412. A Dollar General sits next door, and a Bait and Tackle shop is across the street.

Neighbors say the Sand Springs Comprehensive Plan which zoned the land commercial calls for more businesses like restaurants or retail, not the RV Park.

“It needs to be what it was planned for,” said Williams. “It needs to be a commercial property that benefits everybody. The RV Park isn’t going to benefit everybody and it’s a hindrance as far as I’m concerned.”

Sandra Braun also lives in Country Meadows Estates. She started a petition to oppose the development that’s gotten more than 170 signatures. She says she’s concerned about increased traffic and a lack of infrastructure like sidewalks and lights.

“If you put in that many RVs in that little, small area, of course, there’s going to be pedestrian foot traffic and the area is just not built for it,” said Sandra Braun.

Braun says they also already have several existing RV Parks nearby and a new one coming soon.

“Why would we put yet another one here and this would be the only one that directly backs up to an actual standing neighborhood,” said Braun.

Neighbors say the plan calls for 15 to 20 RVs per acre. On the application, the developer said there would be potentially 100-150 customers when full that could use the facilities.

The Sand Springs Planning Commission met about the proposal last week. They deadlocked in a 2-2 vote, so they didn’t recommend or deny the plans.

Sand Springs City Council is expected to decide on the proposal at their meeting on Monday May 22nd.

