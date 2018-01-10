Neighbors in east Tulsa catch city trash truck not picking up trash

TULSA, Okla. - Homeowners in southeast Tulsa are demanding the city take action after they claim their trash hasn't been picked up since before Christmas and a trash truck was caught on camera passing by full bins.

Wheels stuck in the grass and handles from trash bags hang out of bins.

"The animals were scattering it and it was just a source of frustration," homeowner Cecelia Harness said.

In a cul de sac off east 77th court in Tulsa, homeowners claim it's been weeks since the city has emptied trash bins and that they're the only ones in the neighborhood.

"Somehow they're just leaving us out," Harness said.

Harness asked her brother for help.

"He knew someone and they came and picked up my trash," she said.

"We're paying our bills," homeowner Jamie White said. "We've never been late so yeah I would assume that they would hopefully take responsibility. We've called and filed compliants."

White captured a trash truck pass by her house on her surveillance video Monday.

"It's a little bit frustrating yeah because we watched them I mean you can see our trash can and it clearly needs to be picked up," White said.

The city says they received a complaint Monday, the day of pick up. They're now expected to wait 48 hours for pick up.

"I don't know what they have against us," Harness. "That's terrible."

Trash will sit out another night, as neighbors cringe at the sight.