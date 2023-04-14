Neighbors concerned about Tulsa county quarry expansion

OWASSO, Okla. — Neighbors in Owasso say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to plans to expand a quarry in the area.

“Our home means a lot to us because it was my wife’s grandmothers who is no longer with us,” said Frank Post.

Frank Post and his wife extensively remodeled their home in north Tulsa county.

“Made it like a completely brand new home,” said Post.

His wife’s parents live across the street.

“We wanted our family to continue the tradition of that street,” said Post.

Post says their plans to stay on the road long term are now in question.

“I can’t believe that this is happening,” said Post.

Sitting with a dozen neighbors in Owasso’s Elm Park, Post laid out his concerns. There are already three mining operations in the area. Post says shaking, dirt, and potholes come with it. The rezoning proposal would pave the way for a new quarry nearby.

“It would be devastating,” said Post. “We would no longer want to live in the house that we’ve invested so much emotion and money into.”

The Tulsa Planning Office says since the plan was first submitted in early March, the developer’s rezoning boundaries have dramatically changed.

The original area was a request to rezone an area between 56th street north and 66th street north and Highway 169 and 145th east avenue. The new plans include a smaller section near 56th street north and Highway 169.

Post’s home is no longer on the border of those plans, but he’s still worried the full area will eventually be developed.

“That doesn’t really make me feel assured,” said Post.

“Oh it’s going to happen,” said Debi Wilson. “They’re just postponing it for a while.”

Debi Wilson has lived near the area in her home for decades.

“I’ve been here since 1991 and they’re inching us out is what they’re doing,” said Wilson.

She doesn’t want to see any more quarries in the area.

“Knock on our doors and buy us out if this is what we’re going to do, but don’t make us live in this environment,” said Wilson.

The plan is to rezone the area from agricultural to industrial moderate. There’s a zoning hearing on May 17th where neighbors plan to voice their concerns to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

