Neighbors concerned about Bristow bridge project

BRISTOW, Okla. — Some neighbors, south of Bristow, say a bridge project is taking too long.

“It’s quite the trek,” said Kristin Weaver.

In the car, on the miles long detour, Kristin Weaver says a bridge project is making it difficult for both her and her neighbors to get around.

“We’ve all been looking forward to the new bridges, but the initial timeline has not been followed at all,” said Weaver.

Weaver has lived south of Bristow near what they call the 3 Bridges or the bridge over the Deep Fork River nearly all her life.

“It’s been more than an inconvenience, it’s been a hardship for the people that live in the area,” said Weaver.

Neighbors say the detour is adding 10 to 15 miles one way to many of their commutes.

“It’s all time and money,” said Paul Vanorsdol.

Paul Vanorsdol has lived in the area about 15 years. He says dozens of families live nearby and the detour is a major set-back for most of them.

“For me to get half a mile over here it takes me 30 miles,” said Vanorsdol.

Neighbors say the work started in August, but it’s been sporadic at best.

“They may show up for a couple of days and do a little bit of work and then they just up and leave,” said Weaver.

“It’s been a disaster to get that bridge fixed ever since we’ve been here,” said Carolyn Cates.

Carolyn Cates moved to the area back in 1978. She says a new bridge is needed, but along with the extra gas and wear and tear on her car, she’s concerned about a potential emergency situation.

“When people like me get out here and fall, and you need to go to the doctor or hospital, well you go an extra 10 miles around to get there,” said Cates.

Cates fell and badly hurt her knee about 6 weeks ago.

Neighbors say the work on the bridge should’ve been done this month, but based on the progress so far, they say it could be several more months before they’re able to drive across it.

“You need to get on the ball and get the job finished,” said Cates. “That’s what they need to do.”

In a statement the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said,

“This is a Creek County project that ODOT is overseeing due to its federal and CIRB funding. It’s a bridge replacement project over Deep Fork River. The project began in August, and we anticipate it will be completed early this summer. The contractor was granted a 60-day winter suspension but is back on site now getting ready to hang the beams for the new bridge. ODOT has stressed to the contractor the importance of reopening the road for area residents. We may be able to reopen the road a few weeks before the project is fully completed depending on what work would remain at that time.”

