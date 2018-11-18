Neighbor watches officer-involved shooting unfold

BROKEN ARROW - Broken Arrow Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting after a suspect threw knives at them.
Officers said the shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Juniper Place around 2 p.m. Saturday.
One neighbor says he knows the suspect well, and is completely shocked by what he saw today.
"I walk my dog around the block and I talk to him, he comes down and he has a little remote control car that he runs up and down the street and a drone that he flies around the neighborhood," the neighbor said. "I've never seen him violent or even attempt to be violent."
Officials said the suspect was shot in the abdomen and was transported from the scene.