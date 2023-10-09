Native American Day in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people in Green Country are celebrating Indigenous People’s Day.

Lauren Randall is one of several vendors spending this Native American day at Dream Keeper’s Park. Randall and her daughter sell handmade beadwork. Something the two of them picked up about five years ago.

“Just a day to come out and celebrate our reservation and the land that we are on, our heritage, our culture,” says Randall.

And Jessica Laine sells handmade beadwork plus artwork and painted hats.

“To see someone purchase something that I didn’t think would actually happen, it's overwhelming,” says Laine.

The two, pay tribute to their heritage and culture through their skills and art.

Hundreds of people came together for Native American Day. The event kicked off with a parade. There were vendors selling jewelry, art, and clothing. Plus, food trucks.

The celebrations are in honor of the generations of native Americans who lived on this country’s land long ago, and those who still live on it today.

“We were here, indigenous people were here and we should celebrate,” says Laine. “I love that our community is recognizing that is about Indigenous Peoples Day.”

Laine also says this is a great opportunity to learn more about the Native American culture.

