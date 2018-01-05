Muskogee's 'The Tint Lady' rebuilding after May tornado

MUSKOGEE - A Muskogee tint shop and an apartment complex are almost ready to open after the May 18, 2017 EF2 tornado.

The winds, which the National Weather Service says range from 111-135 mph, leveled 'The Tint Lady' owned by Michelle Brook.

The tornado crossed the Shawnee Bypass (Highway 62) tearing the roof off a 8-family apartment unit at Whispering Pines.

The Muskogee Housing Authority said 10 families were displaced by the tornado, but the Red Cross and several Muskogee Public School teachers stepped in to provide temporary housing.

The housing authority built a brand new unit and replaced several damaged roof shingles as a result of the tornado.

The new unit is expected to be ready for families by March.

Brook said her tint shop could be open by the end of January.

