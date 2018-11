MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- An 8-year-old from Muskogee challenges another young wrestler to a match of a lifetime, and it became a victory for both, on and off the mat.

Branson Byrd lives and breathes wrestling, but his cerebral palsy makes participating in sports challenging.

"Every sport he wants to play in but some might be physical, and some might not be safe with the other kids especially with the chair," said Robert Byrd, Branson's father.

The 9-year-old from McAlester lost a match during a tournament this past weekend. That's when a father and son from Muskogee approached Branson's father asking if the two boys can wrestle.

"He said absolutely, he’ll wrestle anybody," said Cooper Holman, Riley's father.

The crowd erupted, as Branson fought for his first victory.

"It was like a dream come true, he had tons of friends coming up and fist pumping him and he got a medal at the end," said Byrd.

Riley Holman knows exactly how hard Branson works on a daily basis.

"He has cerebral palsy and so does my sister," said Riley Holman.

That's why Riley wanted to see Branson win, and feel like a champion.

"I automatically knew man that kid is probably working three times as hard as anybody here just to be on the mat and do something he enjoys," said Holman.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: