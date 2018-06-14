Muskogee woman convicted in child sex abuse case

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A jury recommended Wednesday that a woman spend 33 years behind bars after being convicted in a child sex abuse case.

Jury recommends 33 years in prison. Judge considering their recommendation.

Heather Barbee, 33, of Muskogee, was convicted on one count of enabling child sexual abuse. Another count of child sexual abuse charge was dismissed.

Barbee was accused of selling a teenage relative for prostitution services.

Barbee is now a three-time convicted felon after entering pleas in two other felony cases.



She entered a plea in January 2016 for 2nd degree burglary. A judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but sentence was stayed, pending successful completion of the Muskogee County Drug Court program. Balance suspended upon successful completion of the program. She was fined $1,750.



Also in January 2016, Barbee entered a plea of guilty in a case involving child endangerment when she was driving under the influence. A judge sentenced her to 4 years deferred. Sentence would be suspended upon successful completion of Muskogee County Drug Court program.



