Muskogee students getting mobile hotspots for course work

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Getting internet access for students beyond the classroom is one of the new challenges facing school districts.

Over $1-million is being donated to hook Muskogee students up with mobile hotspots.

Local libraries once a hub for research papers, now serving as local gathering place so kids can get internet access.

“I can’t use it because then it will like slow down my parent’s stuff and other stuff that’s hooked up and the school WiFi does’t like go because everybody’s on it,” said Allyssa Bahwell, a Muskogee High School Sophomore.

For students in Muskogee, school issued laptops are the traper keepers of their generation.

That’s why the school district started looking for the final solution…

“The one missing piece and the piece that Muskogee Public Schools really looked at is getting the kids connected,” said Derek Casebolt with t-mobile.

That solution came in the form of a grant to provide hotspots for kids.

”So one of the things this will provide us is really removing all of those barriers,” said Jarod Mendenhall, Muskogee Schools Superintendent.

Sometimes we take internet access for granted. These students sure won’t.

“One struggle would include—everybody has the same excuse, ‘I never have internet access at home.’ A lot of students use that as a crutch I believe to not excel,” said Jalen Harris, a Muskogee High School Senior.

“It wouldn't have to worry about how to get here and how to get home everyday when I have to do my work,” said Bahwell.

The district said high schoolers will have the hot spots in their hands before they head off to Winter break.

T-Mobile, which donated the hot spots, provided grants to Tulsa and Moore public schools.

