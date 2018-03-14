Muskogee student disagrees with planned teacher walkout

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

Not everyone is in favor of the planned teacher walkouts if state lawmakers fail to come up with a teacher raise by April 2nd.

Muskogee’s school board joined with other districts across the state giving superintendents authority to close school.

2 Works For You spoke with a high school junior not in favor of the idea of missing classes for a possible teacher strike.

“I mean they’re going to make us catch up our days up or whatever, but it’s not going to just go back to normal it will all be behind and messed up, so I don’t think we’ll be getting the education that we normally would be getting,” said Sarah Rainbolt, a Muskogee High School Junior.

“I support the teachers. I think a lot of the teachers deserve a raise, but at the same time they shouldn’t be putting themselves in front of our education because that is their job. They are educating us, but if they’re putting us behind then there’s no reason for them to get a raise if it’s setting our whole thing off,” said Rainbolt.

Muskogee Public Schools told members of the Muskogee Education Association if students are on track to graduate, they’ll graduate on time.

On top of that, the Senior Prom in Muskogee is expected to still go on as planned— even if teachers are still participating in the walkout.

