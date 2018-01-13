Muskogee shelter stays open for people neededing to escape extreme cold

Tony Russell
11:56 PM, Jan 12, 2018

Muskogee's Gospel Rescue Mission is open to everyone during the extreme cold

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUSKOGEE - Muskogee's Gospel Rescue Mission has opened its doors for those needing to escape the cold weather.

The mission said when the temps dip below freezing, they urge anyone to come in and stay warm.

The rescue mission is located at 2nd in Elgin in Muskogee.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top