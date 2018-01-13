Muskogee shelter stays open for people neededing to escape extreme cold

MUSKOGEE - Muskogee's Gospel Rescue Mission has opened its doors for those needing to escape the cold weather.

The mission said when the temps dip below freezing, they urge anyone to come in and stay warm.

The rescue mission is located at 2nd in Elgin in Muskogee.

