Muskogee Public School Board passes mask mandate

Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 22, 2021
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education passed a mask mandate for students and staff on Tuesday night.

The requirement is for anyone on district property with exemptions for medical, religious or "strongly held personal reasons" starting Sept. 22.

Families looking to opt-out of the requirement can complete this form for students or this form for employees.

