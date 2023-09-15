Muskogee police surprise 10-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a police officer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — It was a dream day for a little boy who has one goal: to become a police officer. After suffering with seizures for years, Adam Leach is healthy and ready to take the world by storm. The Muskogee Police Department unveiled several surprises for the 10-year-old future officer.

From the first handshake Friday morning, Adam Leach was calm, cool, and collected.

“I’m ready to go,” said Leach. “Let’s load up.”

Inside the department’s Special Operations Bearcat, the joy was evident on his face. It quickly turned serious, though, when duty called.

“Looks like we got a situation,” said Leach.

As he watched from above, then headed off to get the perp in cuffs, Adam was living out his dream job.

“He always has focused on police,” said Kelly Leach. “He want to keep people safe and he’s all about justice.”

Kelly Leach is Adam’s mom. She and his older sister also took part in the police day. As he watched the K-9 work and even took a ride on mounted patrol, you wouldn’t know the health struggle Adam faced for nearly of his life.

“He was having them every 30 seconds to a minute at this point,” said Kelly Leach. “Thousands a day, on a good day, he was having hundreds.”

Adam was dealing with debilitating seizures that had him in and out of the hospital for 5 years. Finally, brain surgery in February of this year, that was supposed to curb the seizures, stopped them completely.

"From the moment he woke up from surgery, it was as if he just woke up from a nap,” said Leach.

It’s been more than 27 weeks since Adam has been able to live life to the fullest without seizures holding him back.

“God knows,” said Leach. “God’s using this. If you’re dealing with something just keep seeking the answer.”

For Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin, who set up this special surprise, it was a day filled with joy.

“These are the best days when you’re in law enforcement when you get to spend a day with a kiddo as special as Adam,” said Lynn Hamlin.

More than a dozen officers, some of them on their off time, came to help make Adam’s dream a reality.

The department also presented Adam with their official patch and named him an honorary police officer with the Muskogee Police Department.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

