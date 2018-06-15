Muskogee police search for shooting suspect

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Muskogee Police arrested a man on the run Thursday night accused of shooting his wife with a shotgun in the face, and 2 Works for You was the only television station there as officers took the man into custody and led him into jail in handcuffs.

Jesse Hansen had been on the run for more than 24 hours when officers brought him into jail and the suspect made an odd remark to 2 Works for You reporter Tony Russell as he was led in.

"I love my wife to death," Hansen shouted to 2 Works for You's Russell.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Hansen was found and picked up by authorities in Pittsburg County.

Police and U.S. marshals in the Muskogee area were hunting him all day after they say he ran following the shooting of his wife with a shotgun.

His wife is recovering after being hit in the face and arm.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told 2 Works for You that Hansen was in the Longtown area - northern Pittsburg County with family.

He called to turn himself in; the undersheriff picked up Hansen and turned him over to marshals and Muskogee Police.

The Muskogee County district attorney has already charged Hansen with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Hansen was processed into the Muskogee County Jail on Thursday night.

Officers say Wednesday afternoon, Hansen and his wife Cassi got into a fight at the Port City Apartments.

They say she was trying to leave when her husband shot her.

A friend of the couples was also inside.

Neighbors saw the aftermath but police say no one witnessed the shooting.

With Hansen on the run, officers say they've only heard one side of the story.

I'm told Hansen's wife is in stable condition, but the family says she nearly lost her arm and had to have reconstructive surgery on her face.

"Regardless of the choices that have been made that put her there in that situation or what he did or the fact of the matter is, this happened to her," victim's uncle Lee Horsman said. "She's our family. We love her and we are going to be there for her. We want him caught."

Court records show Hansen was charged with domestic abuse of Cassi in the fall.

During the same time, Hansen's wife and her two children were granted a protective order - which said Hansen punched, slapped and burned her.

